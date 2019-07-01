A mum has been charged after police, driving past a western Sydney Krispy Kreme, caught her doing a huge burnout in a carpark with her baby in the back seat.

Highway Patrol officers in NSW were stunned to see the woman's burnout, but after pulling her over, things only got worse.

Police realised the 23-year-old Liverpool woman was a P-plater who wasn't displaying any plates and her Holden Calais had been illegally modified.

When officers looked in the car, they also found the mum's 10-month-old son sitting in the back, news.com.au reported.

The woman was charged after she allegedly performed an aggravated burnout in Liverpool. Photo / NSW Police

Speaking to 9 News after her arrest, the 23-year-old mum apologised for her behaviour.

"I just happened to go over a speed hump and put my foot down, I wasn't doing a big burnout, I know I stuffed up," she said.

Her partner, who was also in the car with the mum and her child, called it "stupid".

"We had our kid in the car, it was a very stupid move," he said.

"We know we could've hurt or even killed somebody, but we are very, very sorry, and we want every young person out there to take care on the road … it's just not worth it."

Highway Patrol inspect the car. Photo / NSW Police

Police first spotted the woman just before 11pm on Friday night as they conducted routine patrols around Liverpool.

As officers passed the Krispy Kreme carpark on Orange Grove Rd in Liverpool, they spotted the Holden Calais.

The car's six-cylinder engine had been replaced by a highly modified V8 engine, with only a partial exhaust system fitted — an illegal modification.

The 23-year-old was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for the offence of aggravated burnout and will appear at Liverpool Local Court on July 17.

She was also fined $561 for drive prohibited vehicle, $263 for not display P-plates, $112 for not carrying her driver's licence, and police immediately suspended her licence.

The vehicle was issued with a major grounded vehicle defect.

Police also submitted a child-at-risk report to FACS regarding the incident.