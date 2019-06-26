The New York Times worked with human rights groups and asylum seekers on Manus Island to examine a rash of suicide attempts and acts of self-harm since Australia's May 18 election.

Warning: This article contains information about self-harm which may upset some readers.

Human rights groups call them a violation of international law. The Australian government says they are crucial to regulating the flow of immigration.

But one thing is indisputable about Australia's offshore detention centres on the islands of Manus and Nauru: Despair is soaring among asylum-seekers being held there.

Since Australia's national election May 18, which returned to

