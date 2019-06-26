A boy who went missing when he was 5 years old has been accused of killing his own father 11 years later.

Missing person posters were plastered around Houston in 2008 when Anthony Templet went missing.

The little boy was pictured in black and white above a description of his identifying features.

A missing poster shared after Anthony vanished from his home in Houston, Texas. Both Anthony and his sister Natasha say their dad Burt was abusive. Photo / WAFBk.com/MetroUK/

He had blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen with his father Burt in a red 2000-model Chevrolet Silverado.

Advertisement

He wouldn't be seen by loving family members again for 11 long years. When he turned up at the beginning of this month, it was not in the way anybody expected.

Anthony, now 17, was arrested and charged with manslaughter over the shooting death of his father this month.

However, it has now been revealed by Anthony's sister Natasha that the pair's father abducted the boy when he was too young to refuse after a fight with his mother.

She also told WAFB9 that Burt Templet was abusive and she insisted he acted in self-defence.

"He snatched him from our home," she said.

"After 11 years of waiting to hear if my brother was still alive, he is found.

"He has been secluded and abused all these years by his own father. My brave brother had to defend himself for the last time against that evil man.

"I can only imagine what Anthony's been through. When he was a baby, Burt would hold him in his arms while abusing my mother."

Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said a domestic dispute between the pair ended with the elder Templet being shot three times, including once in the head, on Monday, June 3.

Anthony Templet, 17, turned up 12 years after he was abducted by his dad Burt, after he allegedly shot his 'abusive' abductor dead. Photo / WAFB

Local news channel WAFB9 reported Anthony told investigators he was asleep in his room at 3am when his father woke him up.

Anthony said Burt — who reportedly had a history of violence — was drunk. It's then that a physical altercation began and Anthony grabbed a gun.

After firing three shots, including the fatal shot to the head, Anthony called police who arrived within 30 minutes.

The teen was charged with manslaughter, but a jury could choose to upgrade the charges to murder or dismiss them entirely.

Burt reportedly married another woman after leaving Anthony's mother, but she filed a protective order against him and left.