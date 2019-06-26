Every year, a mysterious disease stalks the area around the eastern Indian city of Muzaffarpur, killing children seemingly at random — there, and nowhere else.

It mostly afflicts poor children younger than 10. They go to sleep apparently healthy and wake up with a high fever and brain swelling that leads to convulsions, seizures and, in a third of the cases, death — often within 24 to 36 hours.

Two years ago, researchers declared the mystery solved, saying that the cause was the prized lychee fruit that grows around this area during the hottest months of the year. A chemical

Related articles: