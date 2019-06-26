Warning: Graphic content

A man on trial for the Tinder threesome murder of a 24-year-old woman whose body was dismembered and scattered across a Nebraska county has slashed his own throat in court.

Chaotic scenes erupted after Aubrey Trail cried out in his trial court in Wilber, Nebraska, slashed his throat with an unidentified object and collapsed to the floor from a wheelchair.

Trail, 52, yelled out "Bailey is innocent and I curse you all" in apparent reference to his co-accused, girlfriend Bailey Boswell.

Bleeding onto the floor, Trail was taken from the courtroom on a stretcher to hospital on Monday.

Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson ordered the jury to return on Tuesday when she said Trail would be handcuffed for the remainder of the trial.

Trail could face the death penalty if convicted of Sydney Loofe's death and dismemberment, while his 25-year-old girlfriend Boswell will stand trial in October for allegedly plotting Loofe's abduction and murder.

Trail and Boswell have pleaded not guilty to the suffocation and dismemberment of Loofe who vanished after a Tinder date on November 15, 2017.

The 170cm tall blonde's anxious mother Susan reported her missing less than two days later when she found her daughter's prized pet cat had been left without food or water at Sydney's apartment in Nebraska's capital, Lincoln.

Within days of Loofe's disappearance, her friend Brooklyn McCrystal had created a fake Tinder account and persuaded a woman calling herself "Audrey" to reveal her number.

Nebraska police and deputies eventually tracked the phone number to Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail who were holed up in a hotel in Branson, Missouri, 700km away.

Brought back to Nebraska on unrelated fraud indictments, the two were charged with first-degree murder.

Aubrey Trail (left) and Bailey Boswell (right) are on trial for murdering's Sydney Loofe. Photo / supplied

Nineteen days after she had vanished, on December 4, 2017, Loofe's body was found hacked into 14 separate pieces and scattered across Saline County, 160km from Loofe's home.

Police inspecting the grisly scene were able to identify Loofe's body because of a distinctive "Everything will be wonderful someday" tattoo on her dismembered arm.

Forensic examiners discovered Loofe's tongue and lungs had been cut out, and believe she was strangled.

Parts of her body were dumped in garbage bags.

Authorities said security footage obtained from a local Home Depot allegedly showed the suspects buying tools hours before Loofe went on a date with Ms Boswell.

It is alleged these tools were used to dismember the 24-year-old.

Trail's defence lawyers have claimed he and Loofe had consensual sex, participating in a sex game during which he accidentally asphyxiated her.

Since being taken into custody, Trial has recently been ill, suffering two heart attacks and a stroke behind bars.