"You'd better not say I was here," said one White House reporter, who attended the awkward drinks at a nearby steakhouse.

There's an old maxim about the press, sometimes attributed to H.L. Mencken: "Journalism is to politician as dog is to lamp post." That's why eyebrows were raised Monday night when the dogs hosted a party for a lamp post, with some of journalism's loudest barkers gathering for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the outgoing White House press secretary.

Maybe it was a case of Stockholm syndrome. Certainly, it was an odd sight: journalists turning out to raise a glass to the

Related articles: