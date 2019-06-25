Last week, Nasa's Curiosity rover detected a belch of natural gas on the red planet. The gas has since dissipated, leaving only a mystery.

Mars gave a good burp last week, but the gas has come and gone, leaving scientists no closer to knowing whether there is life on or beneath the red planet.

On June 19, scientists grew excited when Nasa's Mars Curiosity rover, while testing the air of Gale Crater, detected high levels of methane, which on Earth can be produced by microbes or other living things.

Curiosity's keepers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in Pasadena, California, cancelled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: