President Donald Trump on Tuesday again denied assaulting a columnist for Elle magazine in the dressing room of a high-end clothing store more than 20 years ago, asserting just hours after she aired her explosive accusation on television that he would not have assaulted her because "she's not my type."

Trump said that E. Jean Carroll, who wrote for years for Elle magazine, was "lying" when she said that he threw her up against a wall and forced himself on her in the mid-1990s, and he insisted that he did not know her.

"I'll say it with great respect," he

