Former US President Joe Biden, in his first interview since leaving the White House, accused his successor Donald Trump of appeasing Russia by pressuring Ukraine to give up its territory.
Biden told the BBC that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Ukraine is part of Russia and that “anybody that thinks he’s going to stop” if Ukrainian territory is conceded as part of a peace deal “is just foolish”.
Asked about the Trump administration’s suggestions that Kyiv give up territory to end the war, Biden said: “It is modern-day appeasement.
“What the hell’s going on here? What president ever talks like that? That’s not who we are. We’re about freedom, democracy, opportunity. Not about confiscation.”