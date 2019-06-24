A series of earthquakes have rocked Indonesia's eastern provinces.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the island of Saumlaki in the Banda Sea at a depth of 208km, the US Geological Survey said.

It was felt in parts of Indonesia and in East Timor's capital Dili but there were no reports of damage.

Australia's Sky News reported that parts of Darwin's central business district were evacuated due to the quake.

The remote area of Indonesia, which sits above the Northern Territory, caused tremors in Darwin for about five minutes.

Indonesia's geophysics agency said the deep quake didn't cause a tsunami.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage to buildings.

The quake was preceded by a swarm of nine shocks west of Papua province's Abepura town, Indonesia.

The series of strong, shallow quakes ranging from 4.7 to 6.1 magnitude struck at depths of 10km-20km. There were no initial reports of major damage or injuries.

Rahmat Triyono, Indonesia's head of earthquake and tsunami centre, said the larger of the quakes was followed by several smaller aftershocks, but there is no immediate report of major damage or injuries.

Scenes in Darwin city as people evacuated from buildings after what’s believed to be an earthquake @abcdarwin pic.twitter.com/YaTVu3T6ld — Sowaibah Hanifie (@SowaibahH) June 24, 2019

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.