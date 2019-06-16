If Sean Spicer's tenure as White House press secretary made him a figure of national renown and mockery, priming him for his current incarnation as a special correspondent on the syndicated TV show Extra, the legacy of his successor, Sarah Sanders, is more straightforward. And, perhaps, more lasting.

She made the White House briefing boring again — gaffes and ratings dropped off — before effectively killing it off entirely, or at least leaving it in a politically induced coma.

She falsely called a CNN reporter a groper and stripped him of his press credential. (A judge later restored it.)

From

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: