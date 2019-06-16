More than 70,000 snakes slither out of dens to breed each spring at a Manitoba wildlife area, and thousands of people just can't keep away from the writhing show. Just don't call it an orgy.

Tokyo has its cherry blossoms, the Netherlands has its tulip fields, and Paris offers itself. But the Canadian province of Manitoba has a remarkably distinct springtime attraction, too: tens of thousands of amorous snakes writhing around in pits.

While Manitoba's tourist agency doesn't promote the Narcisse Snake Dens with the same zeal as it does Canada's national human rights museum in Winnipeg, the annual mating

