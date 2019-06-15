Residents in Texas are concerned about an alligator that has been spotted swimming in a lake with a knife stuck to its head.

Photos of the 'gator have gone viral and many people are upset that the animal was found in that condition in Orchard Lakes Estates, Fort Bend County.

"I saw him swimming and then I saw him turn, like swimming towards me, and I saw something sticking out of his head," resident Erin Weaver, who took the photos, told ABC13.

"It looked like a steak knife that was sticking out of his head, I don't know if it was in his eye, but it looked very close to his eye."

"I can't imagine this animal going after somebody that they would have to defend themselves, because we've never had that happen before," she added.

"If you walk by and startle them, they just go underwater."

Locals are now hoping they can find the reptile and treat its injuries.

NBC News reports that the gator was found on Friday and, subject to the extent of its injuries, may be removed from the lake for observation.