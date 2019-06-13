President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his willingness to accept campaign help from Russia or other foreign governments by equating it to the sort of diplomatic meetings he holds with world leaders as the nation's chief executive.

In an interview broadcast Wednesday night (US time), Trump had rejected his own FBI director's recommendation that candidates call authorities if foreign governments seek to influence US elections, saying he would gladly take incriminating information about a campaign opponent from adversaries like Russia.

"I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day," he wrote Thursday on Twitter. "I just met with the Queen

