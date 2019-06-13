President Donald Trump said that there would be nothing wrong with accepting incriminating information about an election opponent from Russia or other foreign governments and that he saw no reason to call the FBI if it were to happen again.

"It's not an interference," he said in an interview with ABC News, describing it as "opposition research." "They have information — I think I'd take it." He would call the FBI only "if I thought there was something wrong."

His comments put him at odds not only with Democratic candidates who have made a point of forswearing help from foreign

Related articles: