NEW YORK TIMES — An attempt by Beijing's hand-selected chief executive in Hong Kong to push through a bill seen as a threat to civil liberties.

A defiant crowd of hundreds of thousands marching against it.

The deployment of the police to keep demonstrators out of the legislature.

It has been a tumultuous few days for Hong Kong.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a huge throng of protesters who forced lawmakers to postpone a debate on legislation to allow extraditions to mainland China — a measure Hong Kong residents fear would subject them to the Communist Party's

Related articles: