A UK woman stabbed her boyfriend in a revenge attack when he tried to stop her from packing too many clothes for a holiday.

Lesley Bradury went into a "pathological" rage, stabbing her boyfriend, Gary Moore, with a knife when she discovered he had unpacked several items she had previously packed in their car for a New Year holiday, Manchester's Minshull St Crown Court heard.

The police were called to the couple's home in Greater Manchester to find Moore bleeding from a stab wound in his left bicep while his girlfriend was shouting "he deserved it".

Her boyfriend was then taken to the hospital for treatment and has made a full recovery, reports The Mirror.

Bradury suffers from a mental health condition that causes her to hoard and protect possessions in a "pathological way", the court heard.

"The defendant had stabbed him with a knife after he moved some of her belongings out of the car they were packing for a holiday. She said to police he deserved it and she wanted to kill herself," said prosector Jonathan Turner.

"Inside the house, he had thrown some of her possessions and she had stabbed him in order to stop him. There is no complaint from the complainant - he is hopeful for a renewal in the relationship."

Bradbury was initially charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but prosecutors accepted her guilty plea to a lesser charge of unlawful wounding.

She was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation.

The case has now been delayed over concerns that the pair are continuing their relationship.

Moore refused to give a statement to police.

