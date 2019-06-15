Michelle Hurley talks to American author Michael Wolff about not pulling his punches, with his book Siege: Trump Under Fire.

Donald Trump reckons Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh was probably abused by a priest. All that blubbering when defending himself! He thought his son-in-law, Jared Kushner would most likely be indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Trump boasted on multiple occasions that former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley gave him a blow job. When learning that his former lawyer Michael Cohen, among others, had made a deal with the special counsel, Trump said: "The Jews always flip." He

Related articles: