South Korea promised to root out a culture that put profit ahead of safety. But cheating and corruption continue to endanger travellers. Choe Sang-Hun of The New York Times reports.

The promises came too late for the overloaded South Korean ferry, too late for the 250 students who drowned when it capsized on a school trip to a resort island.

All South Koreans could do was watch, heartbroken, the desperate videos from students sending last messages to their families as cold waves filled the ship. "Mom, Dad, I love you," one boy said in a video recovered from a phone.

Related articles:

A culture of venality

Improvements, but wrongdoing goes on

Cheating at every step

Improved inspections. Ignored recommendations