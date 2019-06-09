Thomas Gilbert Jr. drove to rural Ohio and paid cash for a used pistol he had found on Facebook, a witness said.

From a rural home in Clarksburg, Ohio, John Jay Bennett uploaded a photo of a .40-calibre pistol on Facebook and asked for a buyer. Before long, he got a response.

"I'm interested in buying it," someone named Tommy wrote in May 2014. "I'm based in NY."

Three weeks later, Thomas Gilbert Jr., a Princeton graduate from a family well-known in elite Manhattan circles, stood in Bennett's living room, raving about "the great deal" he had gotten on the

