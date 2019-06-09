An American animal breeder has been criticised for selling baby kangaroos on Facebook for as much as $7450.

The Texas woman described herself as a "small and exotic veterinarian" on Facebook, selling "quality zebras, camels and kangaroos" online, the Daily Mail reported.

Her latest efforts sparked outrage after she posted a photo of six baby kangaroos, with an asking price of $7540 for female joeys and $2940 for males.

The post on Facebook.

Even though it's not illegal to own a kangaroo in Texas, the marsupials cannot be house trained.

Advertisement

They can grow up to 2m tall and weigh up to 90kg and require adequate spacing to move around.

Furious animal rights groups questioned whether the practice was legal, claiming that the animals needed to be raised in the wild.

"These poor animals should not be for sale, they belong in the wild and not raised in captivity! Poor sweet lil' ones!! Turn these People in!!!!," one wrote.

"Animal experts should be involved," another commented.

"Can't be in the wild now... they are all bottle fed.. sadly they wouldn't adjust in the wild. At least from my understanding," one explained.

The breeder has since removed the post from Facebook but still advertises her website. Photo / via Facebook

The vet has since removed the post from Facebook but still advertises her website.