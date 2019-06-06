Summertime heat is forecast to become even deadlier without action to drastically reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, according to a new study.

Under the Paris climate agreement, 195 countries pledged to cut their greenhouse gas in an effort to hold global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre industrial levels. They also promised efforts to limit the temperature increase even further, to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The half-degree difference between 1.5 and 2 degrees may not seem like much, but, according to research published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, it could mean

Related articles: