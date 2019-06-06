He quoted Roosevelt and gently greeted frail veterans at a D-Day commemoration, hours after proclaiming Bette Midler a "psycho" and Chuck Schumer a "creep." He exalted soldiers' bravery while dismissing his avoidance of service in Vietnam, calling it a country "nobody heard of." He toasted Britain's queen at a Buckingham Palace banquet, after calling London's mayor a loser.

For President Donald Trump, reconciling his impulses with the expectations for an American president has often posed a hurdle. And when he had idle time during his three-day trip to Britain, the gap between the two — which has come to define

