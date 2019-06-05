On Cuttyhunk Island, a tiny place just off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the only graduating eighth grader, Gwen Lynch, is the talk of the town.

Gwen's graduation ceremony from Cuttyhunk Elementary on June 17 will include a speech by a celebrity: Jenny Slate, best known for her role on Parks and Recreation and as the voice of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

That's right. Slate will be addressing a class of one.

This won't be the first time that has happened on the island. Last year, when Gwen's older brother, Carter, graduated, the commencement speaker was Cady Coleman, a retired

