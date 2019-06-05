Even as crime has fallen overall, the sharp increase in bias incidents and vandalism has unsettled a city known for its multicultural fabric and tolerance.

In Staten Island, the phrase "Synagogue of Satan" was spray-painted on a wall outside of a Jewish school. In Brooklyn, a pro-Hitler message was scrawled on a poster outside a Jewish children's museum whose mission is to fight anti-Semitism. In Manhattan, two rainbow pride flags were set on fire outside of a gay bar.

The incidents, all of which happened last week, were the latest in a continuing spike in reported hate crimes in New

