Complaints to the city provided no relief, so a Manhattan resident sues companies to stop them from making noise. It's working.

There is no escaping the clamour of New York City. Just ask Mike Edison.

He has been jolted awake before dawn by jackhammers and screeching delivery trucks. He asked politely for those responsible to stop. He dialled the city's 311 hotline. He fired off letters to the police and other city agencies. Nothing.

So he single-handedly opened another front in the war against noise: He sued in small claims court.

And it worked.

Edison, who has no legal training,

