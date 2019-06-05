Dakota Reed's mind brimmed with thoughts of mass murder. In November, he wrote on Facebook, "I am shooting for 30 Jews."

The next month, he uploaded a video of himself in his bedroom of his mother's Seattle-area home proudly displaying new gun sights he had mounted on his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle. White supremacist propaganda adorned the walls. He said he was "fixing to shoot up" a school.

The FBI, which had been investigating the 20-year-old Reed for about four months, weighed charging him. But federal prosecutors were concerned that the threat was too vague, so the FBI quickly passed the

