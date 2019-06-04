Zhou Duo helped evacuate Tiananmen Square in 1989. These days he defends the movement, but sees democracy in retreat in the West and far off in China.

As daybreak neared on June 4, 1989, Zhou Duo walked toward the ranks of soldiers bristling with guns. Behind him, thousands of protesters huddled on Tiananmen Square, terrified that the encroaching troops would slaughter them on China's most hallowed political ground.

The soldiers had already shot wildly at incensed crowds when they stormed into Beijing that night under orders to clear the square by morning, and Zhou hoped to negotiate a path out

