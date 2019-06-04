Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong gathered early today NZT to mark 30 years since China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The vigil underscored continuing concern for Chinese human rights in the semi-autonomous territory, even as its own civil liberties are under threat.

Hong Kong is the only region under Beijing's jurisdiction that holds significant public commemorations of the 1989 crackdown and memorials for its victims. The territory has a degree of freedom not seen on the mainland as a legacy of British rule that ended in 1997.

The annual vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park near the bustling Causeway Bay shopping district appeared to draw tens of thousands of participants who held candles in the sultry night air.

Advertisement

Following an introduction of songs in the city's Cantonese dialect and traditional string music, a minute of silence was held for the Tiananmen crackdown victims.

"By being here, I'm standing for truth and justice, even though I've no hope the Chinese central Government will ever do justice to the protesters," said participant Stanley Lui, 42.

Beijing transplant Jay Jiang, 16, said unlike many on the mainland, she knew about the crackdown even as a young child. The 10th grader was taking part in the Hong Kong vigil for the first time.

"The bottom line is the Government should not deceive the people about what happened," said Jiang, beads of sweat dotting her cheeks.

Estimates of the number of vigil participants varied widely, with police putting the figure at 37,000 and organisers at 180,000.

This year's vigil featured a replica of the "Goddess of Democracy," a plaster sculpture of a female figure holding a torch that was displayed in Tiananmen Square in the days leading up to the crackdown, which took place on the night of June 3-4, 1989, and is believed to have killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people.

"That statue was crushed by tanks at the June 4 crackdown, the June 4 massacre. So we are rebuilding this here ... to symbolise that we are still continuing to fight for democracy, and continue on the spirit of the '89 democratic protests," said Chow Hang Tung, vice-chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, which organises the annual event.

Alliance chairman Albert Ho said many participants were seeking to "demonstrate their commitment to the cause of democracy" on the 30th anniversary and "speaking truth to power, especially for those who are silent in the mainland."

Visitor Winnie Ma, a 55-year-old church worker, said she brought her 80-year-old mother to the park especially to view the statue on the 30th anniversary.

"I don't know if she will see it vindicated, but I hope that I will be able to," Ma said.

Thousands of people in Hong Kong at a candlelight vigil for the Tiananmen Square victims.

At the University of Hong Kong, a dozen students laid flower bouquets at the "Pillar of Shame," a sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot commemorating the crackdown's victims.

"Just because I wasn't born then and never experienced the event, there's no stopping me from reminding others like me of this and carrying on the collective memory," said 18-year-old student Donald Chung.

Students later observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the crackdown's victims before scrubbing the pillar clean in an annual ritual.

Recent years have witnessed a generational divide about how best to remember the crackdown, and since 2015, Hong Kong university students have arranged their own commemorations separate from the main candlelight vigil.

"People who attend the vigil consider themselves Chinese. We disagree with this identity," said Jordan Pang, acting chair of the Hong Kong University Students' Union's current affairs committee.

"I think the young generation and most students consider themselves Hong Kongers. If we need to commemorate, we do not want to use (the vigil) to commemorate," Pang said.

Students lay flowers at the Pillar of Shame statue in Hong Kong in honor of the protestors massacred by People’s Liberation Army troops in Beijing on June 4, 1989. China’s Communist Party rulers have never acknowledged the massacre and have tried to erase all memory of it. pic.twitter.com/HhQWyqjZyA — Keith Richburg (@keithrichburg) June 4, 2019



Despite its pro-democracy theme, young Hong Kongers see the vigil as promoting Chinese nationalism, said Samson Yuen, a professor of political science at Hong Kong's Lingnan University.

"They argue that Hong Kong needs to determine its own future. Hong Kong may need to seek independence from China and they believe that June 4 is a battleground," Yuen said.

Thirty years ago, the Tiananmen protesters gained widespread support and sympathy from residents of Hong Kong, whose return to Chinese rule had been agreed upon just years earlier.

Hong Kong supporters helped sustain the protests with donated funds and equipment and, following the crackdown, mobilised to smuggle wanted student leaders out of the country, sometimes with the assistance of organised crime groups known as triads.

HKU students symbolically wash the Pillar of Shame statue commemorating the victims of China’s massacre of pro-democracy student protestors on this day in 1989. Beijing’s Communist rulers have tried to suppress all memory of the massacre, but Hong Kong keeps it alive. pic.twitter.com/dURIrlNzaY — Keith Richburg (@keithrichburg) June 4, 2019



The spirit of political activism has now passed to a younger generation, crystalising in the 2014 Occupy protests, also known as the Umbrella Movement, which laid siege to Hong Kong government headquarters and paralysed the city's financial district for 79 days.

The movement fizzled with no concessions from the Hong Kong Government for free elections, and the authorities have since cracked down hard on its leaders, sentencing nine in April on public nuisance and other charges.

More recently, activists, as well as business and legal associations, have protested against amendments making it easier to send criminal suspects in Hong Kong to mainland China, where they could face vague national security charges and unfair trials.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been seen as extending his crackdown on civil liberties to Hong Kong, threatening the territory's promised semi-autonomy.

A march against the amendments is scheduled for Sunday ahead of the Government's expected push for passage on June 12.

- AP