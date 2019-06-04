Vancouver is riveted by the murder trial of a Chinese immigrant, accused of killing his wealthy relative. The story pulls together many strands of recent changes in the city.

After he had chopped up the body into 108 pieces and taken a long nap, Zhao Li cooked himself some noodles for breakfast.

He never ate them.

Instead, Zhao, a soft-spoken Chinese immigrant, found himself surrounded by a SWAT team that had been surveiling the imposing $8 million hillside mansion owned by the victim, Zhao's cousin by marriage.

The police had been discreetly watching Zhao through the large floor-to-ceiling windows as

