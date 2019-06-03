The myth of the Loch Ness Monster may actually be real, according to a New Zealand scientist who is analysing DNA samples.

Experts conducted DNA tests on samples of skin, feathers, fur and poo found in the Loch Ness waters.

The DNA tests on the samples were used to probe theories including claims the Loch Ness Monster is a long-necked plesiosaur that survived the dinosaur extinction.

Other theories the samples are looking into is whether the monster is actually a giant catfish or a sturgeon (a species of fish belonging to the Ancipenseridae family).

Advertisement

University of Otago professor Neil Gemmell told UK media that tests would go a long way to at least ruling out what the Loch Ness Monster isn't.

"We've tested each of the main monster hypotheses. Three we can probably say aren't right. One might be," he explained.

The Loch Ness Monster, otherwise known as Nessie, is a creature said to inhabit Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. Photo / Getty

"Is there anything deeply mysterious? Hmm. It depends what you believe. Is there anything startling? There are a few things that are a bit surprising."

Gemmell is hopeful of announcing the full findings in the next month, but wouldn't confirm which hypothesis he thinks is right.

"We're delighted with the amount of interest the project has generated in the science and, monster or not, we are going to understand Loch Ness, and the life in it, in a new way."