A towering cruise ship has struck a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy canal in Venice. Italian media report that at least five people have been injured in the crash.

The collision happened about 8:30am Sunday local time on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark's Square in the northeastern Italian city.

A towering cruise ship struck a tourist river boat Sunday morning on a busy canal in Venice, injuring at least five people, Italian media are reporting. Photo / AP

Video of the crash shows the cruise ship, apparently unable to halt its momentum, plowing into the much smaller river boat and the dock as dozens of people run away in panic.

Venice is a tremendously popular site for both tourists and cruise ships, especially during the summer tourist season.

Advertisement

#BREAKING: Tourists flee as cruise liner smashes into dock in Venice pic.twitter.com/DSIjHckYxk — Russian Market (@russian_market) June 2, 2019

This occurred at 09:00 this morning in Venice, another reason if it was needed why Cruise ships should be up close in Venice...#Venezia #Venice #nograndinavi pic.twitter.com/VyBQwZ7gT1 — Iain Reid (@beanotownphoto) June 2, 2019

- AP