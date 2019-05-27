A 5-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Utah, US, over the weekend. Her uncle is considered the primary suspect.

Police have arrested Alexander Whipple on a warrant for violating his probation and they are also investigating his role in his niece's disappearance.

Elizabeth Jessica Shelley was last seen by her mother around 2am on Saturday, according to Logan police.

She was reported missing eight hours later.

Advertisement

Whipple, 21, had visited the family home the night before and was reportedly last seen around 2am as well.

He was arrested later that day on a warrant related to his probation, according to police. Authorities say he is being uncooperative.

Investigators looking into the girl's disappearance told CNN the case "is not going to end well".

"We understand the frustration and the many willing persons who want to help with this search," the police department posted to Facebook Monday.

"As soon as we have that need we will reach out. More information will be released as the day progresses. Once again thank you all for your willingness and for what you are doing with food and drinks to help us with the large numbers working with us."