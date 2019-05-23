A child has been electrocuted after placing the lead of a cellphone charger in their mouth, while it was still plugged in.

The tragic case occurred in Jahangirabad, India, when the child was left alone to play.

The Times of India reported that the child's mother forgot to switch the charger off at the wall after removing her phone.

The child then put the cord into their mouth and was electrocuted, with The Hindustan Times reporting that the child was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Advertisement

Local police chief Akhilesh Pradhan said: "The family has not approached us with any police complaint, so a case has not been filed. However, if somebody approaches us for a complaint, it will be done according to the norms."

In a similar incident, a 7-year-old Indonesian boy was electrocuted earlier this year while using his grandmother's mobile phone that was still plugged into the wall socket.