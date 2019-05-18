A crocodile has killed a fisherman in Zimbabwe, but not before reportedly devouring his penis.

Paul Nyamhanza, a 27-year-old from Harare, was killed at a village in Mashonaland, some 54 km southwest of the capital.

During a fishing expedition, Nyamhanza was casting nets with his brother Jeremiah, 19, when the reptile attacked, reports Bulawayo 24.

The crocodile suddenly latched on to the 27-year-old, killing him in front of his brother.

Advertisement

Jeremiah escaped the unlikely circumstance and reported the attack to park rangers.

When the rangers arrived at the scene, they found Paul Nyamhanza's body with his penis missing

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed Mr Nyamhanza's death.

He told Bulawayo24: "I confirm the death of a man from Hopley in Harare, who was attacked by a crocodile at a dam in Beatrice.

"The deceased was in the company of another adult man casting their fishing nets when he was attacked by the reptile."

Inspector Mwanza warned others to stay away from waters where crocodiles are known to lurk.