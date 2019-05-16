A NSW driver has come up with a ridiculous excuse for speeding along a motorway at nearly 20km/h over the speed limit.

Police clocked the Holden Cruze travelling at 128km/h in a 110km/h speed zone on the M1 Motorway Ourimbah yesterday morning.

Officers followed the car and waited for a suitable place to pull them over. While they were doing this they entered an 80km/h road works speed zone.

Through the rearview mirror the driver was seen holding a mobile phone and touching the screen with their thumb.

They then placed the device in a cradle on the dash and police could see a video playing on the screen.

Officers checked the car's speed again and found it was doing 97km/h in an 80km/h zone.

When the driver was pulled over they told police: "I was listening to a podcast but I wasn't watching it."

The driver was given a $275 fine and three demerit points for speeding and a $337 fine and five demerit points for using his phone.