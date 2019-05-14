Authorities are responding to a crash involving two float planes in an inlet near Ketchikan, a popular tourist city in Alaska.

The Coastguard and locals in their own boats are responding to a report of two downed aircraft in the vicinity of George Inlet, on Alaska's southeastern coast.

There were 11 people in one plane and five in the other, AP reported.

"From what's been reported, 10 people are said to be on the beach nearby with injuries, and we are still searching for the rest," Coastguard Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios said.

The US Coastguard have confirmed that three people are dead, and three are still missing after a collision between two float planes.

Mischa Chernick, a spokesperson at Ketchikan Medical Center, said doctors were treating 10 crash victims. One was in critical condition, three are in serious condition and six are in fair condition.

Weather conditions were overcast at the time of the crash.

A cruise ship, the Royal Princess, is currently moored at the inlet near Ketchikan.

Cruise ship passengers said the two planes had collided and had been taking people from the boat on the a sightseeing trip.

"The passengers were from our cruise. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them," said cruise passenger Daniel Marion.

"We are currently unaware of the circumstances of why the aircraft went down," Coastguard Alaska said in a statement.

"The amount of people aboard the aircrafts is unconfirmed at this time. This is a developing case."

Both planes were reported as float planes, one was a beaver model and one was an otter model.