Three people have been shot in an incident outside Trump International Beach Resort in Florida, according to reports.

Three people were struck by gunfire in what is believed to be a road rage incident.

According to reports from eyewitnesses, the rapper "NBA Youngboy" was involved in a dispute in front of the Trump hotel. Witnesses claim the rapper became involved in a dispute with a group of unknown individuals when shots were fired.

The shooting happened around 1.30pm on Sunday local time.

Advertisement

- More to come