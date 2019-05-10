A man who spent two hours helping a stranger fix her broken car says his life has been destroyed after the woman falsely accused him of sexual assault.

Kenan Basic spent two weeks in a maximum security prison, lost his job and is going through a divorce after a 19-year-old woman accused him of assault.

Basic noticed the teen in distress last November and stopped to help her after she crashed her car and pulled into a petrol station in the southwest of Sydney.

The man, a 36-year-old father-of-one, spent two hours helping the woman getting her car back on the road.

CCTV footage shows the man fixing the woman's car while the two of them chat, according to Nine News.

The man spent two hours fixing the woman's car.

"I always help people you know, all my life, and this is the first time the snake bite me," he said.

The man followed the teen a short distance in his car to make sure she didn't break down again.

To his surprise, the woman told police Basic indecently assaulted and stalked her.

She claimed he had propositioned her for sex in return for his help before following her and then propositioning her again.

The man faced serious sexual charges and spent two weeks in Silverwater Prison. Because of the ordeal, he also lost his job and is going through a divorce.

"No one would ever expect that as a Good Samaritan you stop to assist a broken down motorist that then you would subsequently be charged with these serious offences," Basic's lawyer Mona El Baba told Seven News.

On Monday, all charges were dropped after the woman broke down when pressed by detectives in an interview and admitted she'd made up the accusations.

'I feel happy because I got my freedom, you know,' Basic said.

The teen now faces a charge of knowingly making false or misleading statement and will appear in court next week.

As for the good Samaritan, he says the incident has deterred him from helping a young woman ever again.