A Turkish citizen who was wounded in the mosque attacks in New Zealand has died, Turkey's foreign minister says.

"Unfortunately, we have lost our citizen Zekeriya Tuyan who was seriously wounded in the treacherous terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand," Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter on Thursday local time.

Tuyon's death is being reported by AP, Reuters and various overseas media outlets. The Herald is working to to confirm the death.

Yeni Zelanda #Christchurch’teki hain terör saldırısında ağır yaralanan vatandaşımız Zekeriya Tuyan’ı maalesef kaybettik. Merhuma Allah’tan rahmet, ailesine başsağlığı ve sabır diliyorum. — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) May 2, 2019

Tuyan was one of three Turkish citizens wounded in the March 15 attack by an Australian white supremacist gunman on two mosques. Tuyan's death would raise the death toll to 51.

The Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency said the father of two children was wounded in the back and the leg and died on Thursday after undergoing surgery.

Tuyan's brother reportedly told Anadolu that Tuyan had been taken to surgery on Thursday, but he could not be saved.

"He had surgery today, they couldn't stop the bleeding so we lost him," he is reported as saying.

"We were happy because we thought it was going well, he had been battling for 50 days."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had strongly condemned the Christchurch attack and showed clips of a video taken by the gunman at election campaigns to denounce hatred against Islam.