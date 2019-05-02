A woman who left her elderly mother dying in filth for days has been jailed for gross negligence manslaughter.

Therese Curphey was the sole carer for her vulnerable 91-year-old mother Teresa at their home in Liverpool.

Teresa was rushed to hospital and died on February 20, 2017, from sepsis, hypothermia and skin ulcers as a result of a lack of care.

Daughter Therese Curphey Jnr, 53, waited until the last minute to call for an ambulance.

When paramedics arrived, they struggled to get into the cluttered upstairs bedroom where Teresa lay in filth.

After busting their way in, paramedics found the 91-year-old lying on the ground, dirty, cold, distressed, alarmingly malnourished and thin and making "wailing" noises, prosecutors said.

The court was told there was a strong smell of human waste in the house and bin bags full of household waste up to 1m in height were found tossed in most rooms.

Photographs were shown to the court detailing the state of Therese Curphey's house. Photo / Crown Prosecution Service

A week before she was rushed to hospital, Teresa suffered a fall, fracturing three ribs. However, her daughter claimed the incident happened just a day before she was taken to hospital.

After being rushed to hospital Teresa was pronounced dead just hours later.

Pascale Jones from the UK Crown Prosecution Service told the court she would have been in "extreme pain" and her daughter's treatment of her was a "dismal dereliction" of her duty of care.

"The circumstances of the death met by Teresa Curphey were tragic.

Therese Curphey has been jailed for four years. Photo / Police Handout

"Her daughter, over a period of months, had declined offers of help from neighbours, social services and claimed to be the sole carer for her mother.

"She even decided to change her mother's medication, in the belief she knew better than the doctor. She was the only person in the house to witness the deterioration of her mother's health.

"The allegation that her mother had fallen on the bedroom floor the night before the paramedics were called was patently untrue.

"In fact Teresa Curphey has suffered a fall which caused three rib fractures at least one week before she was taken to hospital.

"She would have been in extreme pain from her injuries. The defendant failed to act and seek the assistance her mother needed. This was a dismal dereliction of her duty of care."

Therese Curphey was found guilty of unlawfully killing her mother and was sentenced to four years in jail.