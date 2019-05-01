A freaky snake with a malformed head and three functioning eyes has been discovered in the Northern Territory.

The mutant reptile was found on the Arnhem Highway near Humpty Doo just out of Darwin by Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife rangers.

The snake, which was named Monty Python, has since died after being discovered in late March.

The snake was found by rangers on the Arnhem Highway, near the town of Humpty Doo. Photo / Supplied

According to park rangers the reptile was about three months old when it was found and around 40cm long.

It was initially thought that the extra eye was the result of two separate heads being forged together.

However, this theory was later ruled out after x-rays revealed the snake had been born with an additional eye socket.

"It was generally agreed that the eye likely developed very early during the embryonic stage of development," the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife said.

"It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common."

The snake passed away last week as its deformity made it hard for the animal to eat.