Special Counsel Robert Mueller expressed his concerns in a letter to William Barr after the US Attorney-General publicised Mueller's principal conclusions.

The letter was followed by a phone call during which Mueller pressed Barr to release executive summaries of his report.

Mueller told the Attorney-General that the depiction of his findings failed to capture "context, nature, and substance" of probe.

Barr will tomorrow face lawmakers' questions for the first time since releasing Mueller's Russia report, in what promises to be a dramatic showdown as he defends his actions before Democrats who accuse him of spinning the investigation's findings in US President Donald Trump's favour.

Barr's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to highlight the partisan schism around Mueller's report and the Justice Department's handling of it.

It will give Barr his most extensive opportunity to explain the department's actions, including a press conference held before the report's release, and for him to repair a reputation bruised by allegations that he's the President's protector.

Barr is also invited to appear on Friday before the Democratic-led House Judiciary panel, but the Justice Department said he would not testify if the committee insisted on having its lawyers question the Attorney-General.

- additional reporting AP