Traffic was backed up when motorists were caught stuffing their pockets after a truck carrying more than US$30,000 ($45,000) in cash lost its load.

Last week Michigan motorists saw it raining cash when a truck on a Grand Haven motorway lost a load of money.

Drivers jumped at the opportunity to pick up the cash, but police are now demanding motorists hand back the cash saying "finders keepers" is no excuse.

"Officers temporarily closed traffic lanes and were assisted by witnesses with picking up the money," the department said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

Initially, $3550 was recovered and returned to the owner who had forgotten the cash box was on the truck's bumper.

"He said that he inadvertently left the box on the bumper of his truck. The box fell off his bumper while he was driving north on Beacon Boulevard, sending the cash across the roadway just south of the bridge," police said.

Police have appealed to those who picked up the cash to hand it in.

So far one woman handed in nearly $5500 while two teenagers have turned in $900 each.

According to police, more than $30,000 is still blowing in the wind, or yet to be returned.

"Thank you and way to go! We commend you for your honesty!! The owner of the money will be grateful," police wrote.

Facebook commenters also praised those who had returned money, with many saying it was "awesome" to see integrity and honesty when it would be easy to keep the cash for themselves.