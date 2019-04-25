A plan to paint a 23 metre mural on a Melbourne silo featuring New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugging a Muslim woman after the Christchurch massacre has been met with opposition.

More than 1400 people have signed a change.org petition calling for the project at Brunswick, in Melbourne's north, to be scrapped.

The crowdfunded campaign will see renowned street artist Loretta Lizzio paint the Tinning Street silo which towers over the skyline in the inner Melbourne suburb, news.com.au reports.

The painted image will be the same picture that was projected onto the world's tallest building — the Burj Khalifa in Dubai — after the terror attack of March 15.

Advertisement

"The image of Jacinda hugging a Muslim woman has become a beacon of tolerance, love and peace in these divisive times," the GoFundMe page, which is now closed to further donations, reads.

"(Ardern's) complete embrace of the Islamic community, and in fact of all New Zealanders, as part of a whole that can never be divided by hate, has been both beautiful and powerful to witness."

But the poorly-worded change.org petition demands the plans be changed to "make something Melbourne related instead".

Jenny Davies, who signed the petition, wrote "Its (sic) not wanted in Australia. Nothing to do with Australia".

The artist commissioned to paint the mural said she would do so for free and the local who owns the silo gave organisers permission to go ahead with the project.

"He not only gave us permission for us to paint his silos but he has also offered to pay for the power to light the silos," the fundraising page reads.

The GoFundMe page said the $11,000 needed to complete the mural included travel and accommodation costs for the artist and her family.

Additionally, the artist needed a hired cherrypicker, paints, rollers and brushes.

The work was supported by the City of Moreland, who approved the project, and the Coburg Islamic Centre who consulted with the organisers. They also received donations from painting company Taubmans.

Ms Lizzio expects to have completed the work by May 30.

Ms Ardern was widely celebrated for her response to the Christchurch attacks and for wearing a headscarf to make Muslim women feel safe in a city where they had been targeted for their religion.