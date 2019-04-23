A Kiwi terrorism and security expert agrees with the Government that there does not appear to be any evidence to support a claim that the Sri Lanka bombings are linked to the Christchurch mosque shootings.

On Tuesday, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bomb attacks that killed 321 people and wounded 500 others in what Sri Lankan officials believe was retaliation for assaults on mosques in New Zealand.

State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene told the Sri Lankan Parliament initial investigations showed the co-ordinated attacks were "carried out in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch".

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office reportedly said they have "not yet seen any intelligence upon which such an assessment might be based".

That was yesterday backed by Kiwi security expert Dr Paul Buchanan, director of 36th Parallel Assessments, who said given the co-ordinated nature of the attacks and intel warnings which were ignored, it would seem a month was too little time to prepare for such an attack.

"Christchurch seems to be a convenient justification for something that was being planned before March 15 and has more to do with ethnic-religious conflict in Sri Lanka," he said.

Chris Kumeroa, also a New Zealand terrorism and security expert, agreed with Buchanan's sentiments when talking with Tim Dower on Newstalk ZB today and said the attack was more likely "coincidental".

"I don't see any evidence to support that at all. I mean it's probably coincidental.

"Attacks like these generally take long periods to plan to fund and to coordinate so there would have been a lot of reconnaissance done on the venues, they would have picked timings and the Easter period to conduct these types of attacks and really, the time span between 15 March and now, you know, it would have had to have been under the radar for a long period of time.

"And bearing in mind to that terrorists cells operate in isolation so they have the bomb making cell separate to those conducting the activity."

As for whether people should be concerned with Anzac Day commemorations coming up tomorrow, Kumeroa said people should be vigilant about their surroundings.

"I think people need to be vigilant pre, during and post service. I think the intelligence agencies and police will be looking at this quite closely.

"They will be looking at people that have popped up on the radar before 15 March and post 15 March to say 'okay is there anything to look at here?' They would have conducted due diligence across those individuals and/or groups."

He said there hadn't been a complete quash of Anzac Day commemorations rather a "minimising" of many around the country "where they think there might be elements of risk".

"I think the police are doing above and beyond what's required on Anzac."

As for New Zealand's terror threat level recently dropping from high to medium, Kumeroa said that was a valid step.

"That's the standard practice. if there hasn't been any retaliation or copycat sitting off to the side then absolutely, if there's no threat present then why not lower the levels."