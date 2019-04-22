The death toll in the Sri Lankan massacre has jumped to almost 300 with around 500 people injured.

News agency Reuters has said local police have confirmed 290 people have been killed following a series of devastating explosions which ripped through luxury hotels and churches holding Easter services on the island nation on Sunday.

Previously the authorities put the figure at 207.

Blood stains are seen on the wall and on a Jesus Christ statue at the St. Sebastian's Church after blast in Negombo. Photo / AP

An Australian has been injured in the bombings but there is no indication any Australians have died in the massacre.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) said one Australian citizen has been injured in Sri Lanka.

"At this stage, DFAT has not received any reports of Australian fatalities," the ministry said in a statement.

"DFAT has offered consular assistance to one Australian injured in the attacks."

The Government has urged any Australians considering visiting the country to "reconsider your need to travel".

On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "our hearts go out to the brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka".

The explosions were concentrated in the capital Colombo but also included blasts at Negombo and Kochchikade, north of the city, and Batticaloa in the east of the country.

This image made from video provided by Hiru TV shows damage inside a church after a blast in Colombo. Photo / AP

Relatives of a blast victim grieve outside a morgue in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo / AP

No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack, and the Sri Lankan Government has not speculated, but politicians have said they were the work of suicide bombers. Around 13 people have been arrested.

The bombings have shattered a decade of relative peace in Sri Lanka since the end of a bloody civil war in the late 2010s.

The identities of some of the first victims are emerging including five Britons, three of who may have died in the queue for a breakfast buffet in a major hotel. One victim shared a tragic last selfie to social media moments before a bomb exploded.