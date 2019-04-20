

Suitcases loaded with cash have been found at the home of Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir.

The deposed autocrat is now being investigated for money laundering, prosecutors say.

Reports say that security services found euros, dollars and Sudanese pounds totalling more than US$100 million ($150m).

Reuters, quoting a source in Sudan's judiciary, reported that suitcases loaded with more than US$6.7m and US$105m were found at Bashir's home.

Bashir has been under house arrest since protests pressured the military to remove him.

Reuters said prosecutors would "question the former president in Kobar prison".

Radio Dabanga tweeted a photo of security foces with grain sacks full of cash.

Protesters are still on the streets, pushing for civilian rule.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for almost 30 years, is considered a war criminal. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court over the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region.