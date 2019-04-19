Warning: Distressing content

A prison in South Carolina, US, is now under fire after staff dragged a man outside and left him to die after he was stabbed by two fellow inmates.

Shocking footage shows Allen "AJ" Capers, 32, bleeding to death in the yard of the Turbeville Correctional Institution.

The surveillance footage, which has now surfaced, was filmed on New Year's Eve 2017.

The video shows it took officers 30 minutes to show up and help the inmate.

An incident report states that a staff member walking through a wing where Capers was stabbed saw "bloody hand prints on the shower doors, and blood on the walls entering the unit".

According to a report, guards radioed "main control" to say "medical assistance was needed as soon as possible". However, footage shows the man was left outside while temperatures were only around 4C.

After 24 minutes, another inmate is the first to attempt to help the man. Minutes later, others appear with a stretcher.

A number of officers can be seen pacing past AJ as he was dying.

"Following an inmate altercation at Turbeville one inmate was killed and eight inmates were sent for offsite medical attention," the South Carolina Department of Corrections tweeted at 7.37pm that day.

They then reassured followers, which included some concerned family of inmates, that all staff were safe and accounted for.

Nearly a year-and-a-half later, his family still doesn't know why he did not receive the care he so desperately needed.

Capers had been in prison since childhood due to involvement in armed robbery. He had previously expressed his remorse over the crime.

The head of South Carolina's Department of Corrections has admitted wrongdoing.

"We should've done more to help," Bryan Stirling said. "I don't know if he should've died. I know that we should have done more to render aid."

The deceased inmate's mother, Debra Dickson, has filed a lawsuit against the prison system for South Carolina.

She refuses to watch the footage of his death.

"I don't encourage any mother who gave birth to her child to see her child tortured," she said. "I want to remember my child as I knew him."