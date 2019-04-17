Horrifying footage has emerged of an elderly woman with a walking frame being thrown to the ground and kicked in the ribs in front of shocked shoppers.

The incident, which unfolded in Geelong, Victoria on Tuesday, started when a 23-year-old woman exchanged words with a person with a walking frame.

After a brief exchange, the 23-year-old is seen on camera approaching the elderly lady with the walking frame shouting if she "wanted to start her".

The 23-year-old then shoves the elderly woman against the wall before pulling her hair and tossing her on the ground.

Shocked bystanders can be heard shouting "she's just an old lady".

After kicking the elderly woman in the ribs, the alleged attacker turned and shouts "I don't give a f***".

The alleged attacker is seen standing over the elderly woman before onlookers intervene, pushing her away.

The 23-year-old was arrested in relation to the assault.

It is understood the woman will be charged with affray, unlawful assault and assault by kicking.

She will appear in court on Wednesday.